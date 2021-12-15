ORANGE COUNTY (CBSLA) — Three companies have been charged with negligence that led to the early October oil leak off the Orange County coast,
The three companies: Amplify Energy Corp.; Beta Operating Co. LLC and San Pedro Bay Pipeline Co. are accused of illegally discharging oil by acting negligently in at least six different ways. The grand jury accuses the companies of failing to properly respond to the eight leak alarms sent over the span of 13 hours and improperly restarting the pipeline that had been shut down after the leak alarms. Beta and San Pedro Bay are both subsidiaries of Amplify.
According to the Department of Justice, even though the pipeline began to leak on the afternoon of Oct. 1, the companies allegedly continued to operate it, on and off, until the following morning.
