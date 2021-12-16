HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — An oil sheen was discovered Wednesday off Bolsa Chica State Beach near Huntington Beach.

Huntington Beach police confirmed Thursday morning that the oil sheen was found about two miles off the coast. The sheen is 150-yards long and 20 yards wide. The closest land point is where Warner Avenue meets the coastline.

The situation began at approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, when authorities began receiving reports from residents of an odor of oil, followed by reports of an oil sheen in the water, according to Huntington Beach police spokesperson Jennifer Carey.

A little before 7:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed there was an oil sheen about a half-mile offshore of Bosla Chica State Beach, but did not know its source.

At around 10 p.m., police put a helicopter in the air, but because of the weather and darkness, it was unable to find the sheen. However, police also sent boats into the water and were able to identify a few big oil sheens. Carey told CBSLA one sheen was believed to be about the size of a football field. A second sheen nearby was also about the same size.

Police sent the chopper back up again Thursday morning, which located the sheen two miles offshore.

“There has been one other incident recently when an oil sheen was detected off the coast,” Carey said. “It turned out to be a fairly minor incident that dissipated on its own. We are hoping that, if there is an instance of oil off our coast, it’s a similar circumstance, and fairly mild. We do know that with the recent storms and rain, that can kind of agitate things out in the ocean, and maybe that is what brought this about.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Coast Guard was deploying booms and berms near the Bolsa Chica and Huntington Beach wetlands and inlet channels as preventative measures to keep the oil out of environmental spaces, police said.

This all comes on the same day that three companies were federally charged in connection with the October oil spill which sent about 25,000 gallons of crude oil off the coast of Huntington Beach.

On the morning of Oct. 2, a rupture was reported to a pipeline owned by Amplify Energy in federal waters at the Elly oil-rig platform, about 4 1/2 miles offshore of Huntington Beach. The nearly 18-mile pipeline runs from Amplify’s offshore drilling platforms to a pump station in Long Beach.

Federal authorities confirmed that a section of Amplify’s pipeline was damaged and moved more than 100 feet along the ocean floor, an indication that a ship’s anchor may have caused the spill.

Authorities initially estimated that as much as 144,000 gallons of oil may have leaked from the damaged pipeline, but officials later said the actual amount is likely much lower, likely around 25,000 gallons, although there is no firm number.