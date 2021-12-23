PASADENA (CBSLA) – While surging COVID-19 numbers have forced cancellations or postponements across a wide range of events, organizers of the Rose Parade and Rose Bowl game said today plans for those New Year’s Day traditions are going forward — though “we are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary.”

Due to surging cases in December 2020, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Foundation relocated last year’s game to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in order to allow spectators to attend.

“At the present time, we fully expect the Rose Parade and the Rose Bowl Game to be held as scheduled on New Year’s Day 2022 in beautiful Pasadena, California,” according to a statement from the Pasadena Tournament of Roses.

The only other time that the Rose Bowl Game had been held outside of Pasadena, prior to last year, was in 1942 during World War II when the game was relocated to Duke Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

“We are aware of the rising COVID-19 infection rates, and are monitoring the situation very closely.”

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Public Health Department reported 6,509 new cases of COVID-19, over double the previous day’s total.

“As we continue to work with the Pasadena Public Health Department in regards to their health order, we are confident in our ability to host both the parade and game successfully, and in compliance with all the applicable government protocols needed to keep everyone safe. We are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary.”

The city and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses are instituting new rules to ensure this year’s events are as safe as possible. In addition to a masks requirement, attendees must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

The association added: “The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, remains our number one priority.”

Last year’s Rose Parade was canceled because of the pandemic. This year’s event — themed “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” — will wrap up with performances by Grammy nominee Jimmie Allen, TikTok favorite Timothy Fletcher and an appearance by the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights.

Ohio State will play Utah in the Rose Bowl game, set to kick off at 2 p.m.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)