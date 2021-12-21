PASADENA (CBSLA) — The City of Pasadena is pushing ahead with its largest events of the year amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

“The numbers are increasing which is a concern, but we also know that with the precautions we have in place we are doing everything that we possibly can,” said city spokesperson Lisa Derderian.

Last year’s Rose Parade and Floatfest were canceled last year, the first time since 1945, as the region dealt with a devastating winter surge. This plus the relocation of the Rose Bowl Game dealt a devastating economic hit to the city and local businesses. The Rose Bowl has only been moved from its namesake stadium twice in history. Once during World War II, shortly after the attack on Pearl Harbor and last year during the winter surge which saw cases jump exponentially.

“It was a pretty big blow for us,” said Ervin Galvan, owner of We Olive And Wine Bar Pasadena.

However, the city and the Pasadena Tournament of Roses are instituting new rules to ensure this year’s events are as safe as possible. In addition to a masks requirement, attendees must show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event.

“We are…monitoring the situation very closely,” a Tournament of Roses spokesperson said in a statement to CBSLA. “We are confident in our ability to host both the parade and game successfully, and (with) protocols needed to keep everyone safe. We are prepared to adjust our plans as necessary.”

Business owners are hopeful that the new regulations will allow the events to continue and bring much-needed traffic back to Colorado Boulevard.

“It’s great for business,” said Galvan. “Especially being on Colorado Boulevard. It’s really great foot traffic. A lot of exposure.”

According to Derderian businesses are already preparing for out-of-town visitors.

“Our hotels are all sold out,” she said. “Our restaurants already have reservations on New Year’s Eve.”