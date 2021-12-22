LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Public Health Department reported 6,509 new cases of COVID-19, over double the previous day’s total.
"Today I am regrettably reporting 6,500 new cases, representing more than double yesterday's case count," said public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer during Wednesday's briefing. "This steep increase, one of the steepest rises we've ever seen over the course of the pandemic reflects the increased circulation of Omicron and the associated rapid acceleration of transmission associated with this variant."
Out of over 6,500 new cases, 162 have been confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, the county reported four new cases of Omicron. Public health also reported 16 new deaths.
According to Ferrer, the daily test positivity rate doubled in nearly a week.
"Our test positivity has now jumped to 4.5 %," Ferrer said. "Just last Thursday test positivity was 1.9%. These numbers make it crystal clear that we are headed to a very challenging time over the holiday."
Ferrer warned that if this trend continued case numbers may rise up to 20,000 by the end of the year.