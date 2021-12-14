LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Tory Lanez will stand trial in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Canadian-born Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, 29, is scheduled to return to court for arraignment on Jan. 13, 2022.
Megan Thee Stallion, whose given name is Megan Pete, was shot in the foot on July 12 after apparently arguing while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills, according to the LA County District Attorney's Office. As she got out of vehicle, Peterson allegedly shot at her feet several times.
Peterson was arrested a few hours later. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In a social media post disclosing the shooting, Pete said she and Peterson were not in a relationship. It's not clear why they argued, but Peterson was ordered to stay away from Pete.
If convicted as charged, he faces a maximum sentence of 22 years and eight months in state prison.