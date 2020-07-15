LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Rapper Megan Thee Stallion took to social media on Wednesday to address reports of her being involved in a shooting over the weekend.

An Instagram story from Saturday night showed reality star Kylie Jenner, Stallion (born Megan Pete), and rapper Tory Lanez were at a pool party together in the Hollywood Hills.

Los Angeles Police Department said around 4:30 a.m., their Hollywood Division Officers responded to the 1800 block of Nichols Canyon Road for a “shots fired investigation.”

Shortly after, Lanez (born Daystar Peterson) was arrested on a felony charge of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and bonded out a few hours later.

It is unclear if Lanez is connected to the reports of shots fired that led to the police response, which can be seen in video obtained by TMZ.

The LAPD said in a release that an individual suffered a foot injury and was treated at the hospital.

Stallion later confirmed on Instagram that she was shot in the foot.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she said.

She continued, “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night. I am currently focused on my recovery, so I can return back to my life and back to making music as soon as possible.”

Stallion’s song “Savage” went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in May and was later turned into a viral TikTok dance challenge and remixed by Beyoncé.

Representatives for Jenner or Lanez have not commented on the events of that night.

The LAPD said the incident is being investigated by robbery detectives. Anyone with additional information about what happened is asked to call Detective Stogner at (213) 972-2934. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).