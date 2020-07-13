Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was arrested early Sunday in Los Angeles on a felony charge.
Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, posted bond and was released from the Hollywood jail.
According to online records, he was arrested at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday. Jail records show that he posted $35,000 bail and was released at 10:05 a.m. He is scheduled to appear in court on October 13.
A representative for Lanez has not yet commented about the circumstances leading up to the rapper’s arrest or the specific charge he is facing.
Lanez released his debut studio album, “I Told You” in August 2016, which included the singles, “Say It” and “Luv.”