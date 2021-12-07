LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Another case of Omicron has been confirmed by the Long Beach Health Department, officials announced Tuesday.
Public health officials say they received confirmation Monday of Long Beach’s first case of COVID-19 with mutations consistent with the Omicron variant. The case involved a fully vaccinated person who had returned to Long Beach on Nov. 29 after an international trip.READ MORE: Metro GoPass Program Gives LA Community College Students Free Bus, Train Rides Through End Of 2022
The trip was not to the South African region, health officials said. Omicron was first detected by scientists in South Africa and has since been confirmed on every continent except Antarctica.READ MORE: Shokat Kamali, 70, Reported Missing From Woodland Hills Found Safe
Los Angeles County public health officials say they have confirmed three cases of Omicron, and it’s unclear if the Long Beach case in one of those cases. Each case so far has involved fully vaccinated people who have traveled recently.
“As of now, the impact of Omicron is not fully known, but everyone is urged to reduce COVID-19 transmission by getting vaccinated or boosted, wearing masks indoors and at large outdoor events, and by getting tested when feeling sick or if exposed to COVID-19,” Long Beach public health officials said in a statement.MORE NEWS: Laugh Factory Hosts 'Remember Pearl Harbor' Fundraiser
The Omicron variant is believed to be more contagious, but public health officials believe the vaccines currently available still provide protection. The Delta variant remains the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Long Beach.