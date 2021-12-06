LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A second case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been discovered in Los Angeles County.

The case was discovered with a college student who returned after traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday to the East Coast, the L.A. County Department of Public Health reported.

The patient has mild symptoms and is fully vaccinated, DPH said.

L.A. County’s first Omicron case was reported Dec. 2. That patient, who was also fully vaccinated, had returned from a trip to South Africa via London on Nov. 22.

The first ever U.S. case of Omicron was detected in Northern California on Dec. 1 in a traveler who had also returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.

The Omicron variant was first reported in South Africa on Nov. 24. Although not much is known about its transmissibility or severity, there is concern because it has a high number of mutations.

This has prompted the World Health Organization to designate it a “variant of concern.”

Last week, in response to the Omicron variant, the Biden administration announced that all international travelers coming into the U.S., including American citizens, will have to undergo COVID testing one day before their flight.

The White House also banned international travelers from eight countries in Southern Africa, including South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi. The ban does not apply to U.S. citizens or permanent residents.