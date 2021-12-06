LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) —The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced a third case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The individual recently returned from traveling in West Africa and is self-isolating. The individual, who is fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms and all known close contacts are fully vaccinated and have tested negative.
“This latest case of the Omicron variant in Los Angeles County underscores how critical safety measures are while traveling,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, Director of Public Health. “These requirements include a negative test before boarding your flight, wearing a mask, and not traveling while you are sick.”READ MORE: Young Boy Dead, 2 Others Wounded In Wilmington Shooting
Public Health advised residents to get vaccinated or receive their boosters as the holiday season approaches. They also asked residents who are traveling for the holidays to get tested, but also said residents should consider delaying their travel plans.
“Residents should also consider delaying travel until their and all of their traveling companions are fully vaccinated,” said Ferrer.