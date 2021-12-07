LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities are searching for two suspects who made off with tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry in an armed robbery outside a hotel in downtown Los Angeles in the early morning hours Tuesday.
The robbery occurred outside the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown hotel in the 900 block of Wilshire Boulevard at 12:45 a.m.
According to Los Angeles police, two suspects, both armed with handguns, robbed three men of cash and about $100,000 worth of jewelry.
It’s unclear exactly where the robbery occurred and the value of what was taken.
The victims were treated for minor injuries at the scene. Police did not immediately confirm if they were guests of the hotel.
The suspects were last seen speeding down 7th Street in a black BMW with tinted windows.
At this time, investigators are not calling this a so-called “follow-home robbery,” in which suspects tail victims home, usually from high-end restaurants or nightclubs, and rob them of expensive jewelry, purses or other items. Police have listed areas such as Melrose Avenue and the L.A. Jewelry District as places where these crimes originate. There have been a slew of such robberies in recent months.
One suspect was described as Black, 5-foot-8, wearing a gray Nike tracksuit and a white mask. The second suspects was described as Black, 5-foot-6, and wearing a black tracksuit.