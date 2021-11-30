HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Security camera footage captured two thieves ambushing a woman in one of Los Angeles’ most upscale neighborhoods.
"I felt so sorry for her," said Carol Wior, who has been living in Hancock Park since 1976. "They don't seem to care. They'll just walk right up to you with a gun."
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, on Sunday evening, two men in their 20s came up the female victim's Hancock Park driveway shortly after she returned from a walk with a baby. In broad daylight, the two suspects demanded the female victim surrender her diaper bag and cooler before fleeing the scene in a silver sedan
“It’s just unfortunate we live in a society that’s degenerated to this level,” said neighbor William Barth. “We’ve got to do something about this. We’ve gotta bring some sort of social and economic justice to this country or this is gonna keep happening. We are going downhill.”
The dangerous trend of follow-home robberies seems to have trickled into this affluent neighborhood, after multiple instances in nearby Melrose and Fairfax.
Many of the neighbors like Alejandro Vicente are worried about the crime trend trickling into their neighborhood, so much so that he is scared to walk his pitbull, Greta.
“Because of the type of neighborhood we live in, we’re kind of a target for that,” said Alejandro Vicente. “That could be us too, you know?”