BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — A number of Southern California schools are taking precautions due to threats made on social media.

The most serious incident involved an unidentified school in Buena Park. Police say they became aware of a Sunday night social media post “which appeared to be threatening one of our schools.”

After an investigation, the student who created the post was identified and taken into custody. Buena Park police say there is now no credible threats to any more of the city’s schools, but they still plan to increase patrols around the campuses.

In Montebello, police say they have also taken a report of a threat against Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School, a private Catholic school with 500 students on Garfield Avenue. However, in this instance, a source has not been identified, and the threat does not appear to be credible, according to police.

The suspected threat appears to have originated from a social media threat copied into a text message that is circulating, police said. But even though the threat was not found to be credible, school officials have canceled Monday’s in-person classes.

“We understand that this message notifying you of a threat to our campus is alarming,” Principal Robert Fraley said in a letter to parents. “Please know we made the decision to send this note to the entire community out of abundance of caution and so that the matter could be investigated fully.”

The threats come just a few days after threats were investigated against Arroyo Seco Junior High School in Santa Clarita. Principal Dr. Andy Keyne on Friday notified parents that a “potential specific threat” specifying Tuesday was circulating on social media, but it was unclear if the threat was specifically directed against Arroyo Seco. Keyne said that they have asked for more law enforcement patrols around the campus in in the community.