REDLANDS (CBSLA) — An 18-year-old Orangewood High School student faces charges of having a firearm on school grounds and possession of stolen property after police say he was found with an unloaded “ghost gun” in his backpack.

James Anthony Jones, of San Bernardino, was arrested Wednesday. He is being held on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Thursday.

Redlands police say administrators at the school, 515 Texas St., contacted them after learning Jones brought a gun onto campus. Campus security found Jones and located a backpack containing the gun.

The handgun was determined to be an unloaded, unserialized “ghost gun,” police said. Officers also recovered items that had been stolen from multiple vehicle burglaries outside of Redlands, according to police.

Police say they did not find any indication Jones made any threats against anyone on the campus, and no ammunition or other weapons were found.

A number of threats made on social media against several schools in Southern California were investigated this week. One of the latest incidents involved a seventh-grade student at Joe Baca Middle School in Bloomington, according to Rialto police.

A student at the school told police they thought the seventh-grader had access to a gun. From interviews with more students, witnesses, staff, and district personnel with the Colton Unified School District, the threats were deemed to be unsubstantiated and based on rumors from students.

The student’s home in question was searched with their parents’ permission, and police determined there were no firearms or other weapons in the home. Officers ultimately determined students at the school had been spreading rumors on social media, generating confusion and safety concerns.