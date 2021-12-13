OXNARD (CBSLA) — Three students in Oxnard faces charges Monday of making criminal threats of violence to a school campus.
The arrests were made in a week when several threats circulated on social media against Southern California schools. The latest incident involved a social media post threatening a lunchtime shooting at Pacifica High School, according to Oxnard Police Department.READ MORE: Southland Storm Watch: Where To Get Sandbags
Police say Pacifica’s school resource officer identified two 16-year-old students who admitted to posting the message as a joke.
READ MORE: Packing A Punch: Powerful Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Snow To Southland
In a separate incident, a 14-year-old student was arrested after posting a threat on social media against Oxnard High School. The threat was deemed not credible, and identified and arrested the student by the end of the school day. The student admitted to officers there was never a real threat to the school, police said.
The disturbing rise in school shooting threats made on social media prompted a rebuke from Dr. Cesar Morales, the superintendent of Ventura County schools.
“Students need to understand that posting threatening and harassing material to social media is no joke,” he said in a statement.MORE NEWS: LA County Public Works: Storm Expected To Cause Mudflows Where Bobcat, Ranch, Lake Fires Burned
In just one week, a student at Redlands High School was arrested for having an unloaded “ghost gun” on campus, a seventh-grade student at Joe Baca Middle School in Bloomington had to be investigated after being rumored to make a threat against the campus, and a threatening post made on Snapchat ended with the removal of a student at Santa Monica High School. A student at an unidentified school in Buena Park was taken into custody due to a social media post that appeared to be “threatening one of our schools,” according to Buena Park police, and in-person classes were moved canceled at Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary High School due to another unsubstantiated threat.