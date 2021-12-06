LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beginning Monday, all international travelers coming to the United States will be required to undergo coronavirus testing within one day of their departure.

This marks one of the new requirements put in place by the White House last week in response to the fast-spreading Omicron variant which was first detected in South Africa.

The requirement applies to all travelers, including American citizens and permanent residents. The test can either be PCR or antigen, also known as a rapid test. However, if it is a rapid at-home test, it must be observed by a telehealth provider.

The new rule applies to all passengers two years or older who are traveling into the United States.

There is currently no requirement for post arrival testing or quarantine. However, Los Angeles International Airport opened a free rapid testing site for all international travelers after they arrive. The tests are available seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Results come in about 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, some travelers are struggling to keep up with the new changes.

“If we could get everybody on the same schedule, instead of everything being different for every country, it would make it a little easier,” Darryl Roberts, an international traveler, told CBSLA Sunday.

