LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County confirmed the first flu-related death of the 2021-22 influenza season Wednesday.
According to the Department of Public Health, the patient was a “middle-aged resident with multiple underlying health conditions,” and he tested negative for COVID-19 multiple times while sick with the flu.READ MORE: Foundation for Women Warriors Helps Empower Female Veterans
The person was not vaccinated against the flu.
“Although most people recover from influenza without complications, this death is a reminder that influenza can be a serious illness,” according to a statement from the county DPH. “Pneumonia is the most common complication of the flu. Flu can also aggravate underlying health conditions like heart disease or asthma. Annually, thousands of people nationwide are hospitalized or die from influenza-associated illness.”READ MORE: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California GM and CEO Discusses Drought Emergency
In September, the University of Southern California announced it will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against influenza by Nov. 1.
“As we enter the influenza season, the University has renewed the decision to require influenza vaccines for all USC students, faculty, and staff for the 2021–2022 influenza season,” the school said in an email to students at the time.
In October, an outbreak of canine influenza at the West Valley Animal Shelter made officials urge dog owners to get their pets vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the virus.MORE NEWS: Experts Worry About Southland COVID-19 Surge As Holidays And Colder Weather Approach
Symptoms of canine influenza include fever, coughing, lethargy, sneezing, nasal discharge, and loss of appetite.