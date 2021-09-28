CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” The University of Southern California will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against influenza by Nov. 1, the school announced Tuesday.

“As we enter the influenza season, the University has renewed the decision to require influenza vaccines for all USC students, faculty, and staff for the 20212022 influenza season,” the school said in an email to students.

All USC students taking inperson classes or living in universityowned residences in Fall 2021 are required to complete immunization for influenza while students living offcampus and taking classes remotely are also strongly encouraged to get a flu vaccine.

Flu vaccine compliance will be reflected in Trojan Check, the university said.

Appointments can be made in MySHR under â€œImmunizations.â€

Flu shots will be available at the testing centers at Pardee, Jefferson Lot and Pappas Quad.Â 

Flu shots will also be offered during inperson appointments at the Engemann and Eric Cohen Student Health Centers.

Students who are unable to get the vaccine must fill out an exemption form.