LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) â€” The University of Southern California will require all students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated against influenza by Nov. 1, the school announced Tuesday.
“As we enter the influenza season, the University has renewed the decision to require influenza vaccines for all USC students, faculty, and staff for the 2021–2022 influenza season,” the school said in an email to students.
READ MORE: 1 Dead In Shooting By CHP Officers In El Sereno
#BREAKING: The influenza vaccine will be required for all USC students, faculty and staff, according to an email from USC Student Health. The deadline for completion is Nov. 1 and the vaccine will be required for Trojan Check.
— USC Annenberg Media (@AnnenbergMedia) September 28, 2021
All USC students taking in–person classes or living in university–owned residences in Fall 2021 are required to complete immunization for influenza while students living off–campus and taking classes remotely are also strongly encouraged to get a flu vaccine.
Flu vaccine compliance will be reflected in Trojan Check, the university said.READ MORE: 9 Southland Eateries Receive Michelin Guide Stars
Appointments can be made in MySHR under â€œImmunizations.â€
Flu shots will be available at the testing centers at Pardee, Jefferson Lot and Pappas Quad.Â
Flu shots will also be offered during in–person appointments at the Engemann and Eric Cohen Student Health Centers.MORE NEWS: 13-Year-Old Boy Arrested For Bringing Loaded Handgun To Kolb Middle School In Rialto
Students who are unable to get the vaccine must fill out an exemption form.