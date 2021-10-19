LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — After a recent outbreak of canine influenza at the West Valley Animal Shelter, dog owners are being urged to get their dogs vaccinated to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Canine influenza is a highly contagious upper respiratory disease that doesn't typically attack humans, but can be spread from dog to human through touching infected areas. Symptoms of canine influenza include fever, coughing, lethargy, sneezing, nasal discharge, and loss of appetite.
Most dogs who contract canine influenza develop mild symptoms and can recover in two to three weeks, but in rare cases, infected dogs can develop pneumonia, which can be fatal, according to the SPCALA.
LA Animal Services said that a number of dogs at the West Valley Animal Shelter recently tested positive for canine influenza, despite being either fully or partially vaccinated. The shelter has since quarantined its dogs and is keeping members of the public out of the quarantined kennel areas. Dogs that are being brought to the shelter for intake who do not have upper respiratory infection symptoms are being diverted to the East Valley Animal Shelter.
The virus does not affect cats, kittens, rabbits, or other small mammals, and those animals remain available for adoption.
In August, 10 confirmed cases and 46 suspected cases of canine influenza were reported by Los Angeles County’s Veterinary Public Health.