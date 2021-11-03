LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Angelenos with weekend plans might want to leave the car at home – there are several scheduled road closures, including a big stretch of the 101 Freeway and the streets that will be taken over by the LA Marathon.

The biggest closure involves both sides of the 101 Freeway from the 5 and 60 Freeway split in Boyle Heights to downtown Los Angeles. The freeway will be fully closed for the second time so construction crews can continue to remove bridge falsework, which is part of the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project.

The 101 Freeway closure will begin Friday at 10 p.m. and is scheduled to last until at least 3 p.m. Sunday. Drivers going southbound on the 101 Freeway from Hollywood will be detoured onto the 110 Freeway and east onto the 10 Freeway, where they can again access the 5 Freeway. Drivers trying to reach the northbound 101 Freeway will be detoured around the closure via the 710 Freeway and the westbound 10 Freeway, where they can turn onto the 5 Freeway or continue into downtown LA onto the 101 Freeway.

The @LAmarathon is just 6 days away! Runners hydrate, and motorists plan ahead for closures. Your LA public servants will continue to plan for a safe and fun event. Read more at https://t.co/9f4orhGnBR pic.twitter.com/xRGQE9wBwJ — UnifiedLA (@UnifiedLA) November 1, 2021

With the LA Marathon taking place Sunday, surface street driving in Los Angeles won’t be a picnic, either. This year’s LA Marathon starts at Dodger Stadium and will wind its way through Echo Park, Silver Lake, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Brentwood, before the route turns and finishes in Century City. Road closures will begin at 4 a.m. Sunday and are scheduled to last until at least 2 p.m., but crews will be on hand to reopen roads to traffic as quickly as possible. Additionally, parking will not be allowed along the marathon’s route. Drivers can follow Unified LA on Twitter for updates.

Happening this weekend also, Caltrans will shut down a stretch of the 210 Freeway through Sylmar, while several intersections in Burbank will also be closed – both for paving work.