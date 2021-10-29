BURBANK (CBSLA) — Several freeway off-ramps and intersections will be closed to traffic next week as Caltrans continues to work on the I-5 Burbank Boulevard Bridge and Interchange.
Caltrans and Metro have been working to build carpool lanes in both directions of the 5 Freeway through Burbank, but in order to do so, the Burbank Boulevard Bridge needed to be lengthened to span the new, wider freeway.
Starting Monday at midnight, the southbound 5 Freeway Burbank Boulevard exit will be closed through Nov. 16 at 5 a.m. for off-ramp construction. The intersection of Burbank Boulevard and Front Street will also be closed to traffic the weekend of Nov. 5-8 and the weekend of Nov. 12-15 for pavement construction. Both closures are scheduled between 9:30 p.m. Friday through 4:30 a.m. Monday.
During the Burbank Boulevard and Front Street intersection closures, Burbank Boulevard will be closed between Victory and Front Street. Motorists who need to reach the Downtown Burbank Metrolink Station can do so via Verdugo Avenue or the southbound 5 Freeway Verdugo Avenue exit. Meanwhile, Front Street will be closed between Burbank and the Magnolia Boulevard I-5 Bridge.
From Burbank Boulevard, drivers can get on the 5 Freeway via a detour south on Victory Boulevard to Alameda Avenue to the freeway; also via a detour north on Victory Place to Empire Avenue to the freeway.
The southbound 5 Freeway Verdugo Avenue off- and on-ramps will remain open during these closures.
For updates and closure locations, visit My5LA.com or follow @My5LA on Twitter.