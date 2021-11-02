SYLMAR (CBSLA) — The California Department of Transportation Tuesday announced an extended weekend closure of the eastbound 210 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley for paving work.
Crews will be conducting the following closures on Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. through Monday, Nov. 8 at 6 a.m.:
- Two lanes closed between Polk St. and Maclay St. Only the bypass lane will be open to motorists.
- Eastbound Roxford St. on and off-ramps
- Eastbound Polk St. on-ramp
- Eastbound Hubbard St. on and off-ramps
- Eastbound Maclay St. off-ramp
- Eastbound Paxton St. off-ramp
Motorists are advised to use southbound I-5 to eastbound SR-118 as an alternate route to their destination and to expect delays. Drivers are encouraged to check traffic conditions before leaving to their destination by visiting the Caltrans Quickmap.READ MORE: 'It Will Make Life That Much Easier': Parents React To CDC Recommending Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Children
Residents and local businesses located near the freeway may experience noise, vibrations and dust associated with construction activities.
The work is part of a $135.5 million project replacing all lanes of the 210 Freeway with new pavement from Wheatland Ave to I-5.MORE NEWS: CDC Advisers Recommend Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Children As Young As 5
This project is funded by Senate Bill 1 (SB 1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017. Overhead sign structures, traffic loop detectors, center median barrier, and the guardrail system are also being upgraded.