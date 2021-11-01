CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Malibu

MALIBU (CBSLA) — People were warned Monday to stay away from Little Dume beach in Malibu due to a rockslide and possibly unstable cliff.

Malibu city officials issued an alert Monday afternoon, saying there is potential for further rockfall at Little Dume beach, at the end of Cliffside Drive. Malibu’s building safety and geology staff are inspecting the area and have contacted officials at Los Angeles County’s Department of Beaches and Harbors and California State Parks to determine further actions and hazards to the public.

The rockfall appears to have undermined a cliff underneath a balcony.

The rockslide was reported a week after unseasonably heavy rainfall in Southern California. Some Northern California areas received more rain and snow than they had seen in a century from last week’s fast-moving storm, but several rainfall records were also broken in Southern California.