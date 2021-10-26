LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The bottom half of California may have caught just the tail end of the atmospheric river-amped bomb cyclone, but it was still enough to break a few rain records.
October is not known as a big rain month, so several records were broken at airports from Paso Robles in Central California to Long Beach Airport in Los Angeles County.
READ MORE: Chemical Spill At Major Jefferson Park Intersection Prompts Hazmat Callout
Calendar day rainfall records set at #SantaMaria and #LongBeach today. #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/aYluFF9OFq
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 26, 2021
The most rainfall was seen at Paso Robles, which recorded 1.54 inches of rain Monday, shattering the record of 0.18 set in 1950. Santa Maria Airport also saw quite a bit of rain – 1.28 inches, also smashing the previous record of 0.3 set in 1951.
Santa Barbara Airport nearly got a full inch of rain, recording 0.96 and breaking the old record of 0.02 set in 2000. Camarillo Airport in Ventura County received 0.7 inches of rain, handily surpassing the 0.39 set in 1940.READ MORE: Chad Goodro Arrested In Hit-And-Run Crash That Killed Apple Valley High School Football Player Lawrence Andrews
Los Angeles County’s airports didn’t see as much rain, but still broke records at LAX and Long Beach. LAX’s 1951 record of 0.19 was broken by the 0.39 inches it received Monday, while Long Beach’s rain measured in at 0.13, breaking the previous record of 0.08 set in 2010.
Further south and inland, fewer communities broke rainfall records – with the exception of Big Bear Lake, which received 1.11 inches of rain Monday, breaking the old record of 0.56 set in 1989. Anaheim also broke its 2010 record of 0.16 inches of rain because they received 0.20 on Monday.MORE NEWS: Fired USC Dean Marilyn Flynn Pleads Not Guilty In Corruption, Bribery Case Of LA City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas
Monday’s storm gave way to clear skies and cool conditions Tuesday, but forecasters say 8-foot waves in LA and Ventura counties along with gusty winds continue to make conditions on the ocean dangerous.