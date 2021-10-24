LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A powerful Pacific storm system is expected to bring widespread moderate to heavy rain to the area into Monday along with gusty winds and cooler temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.
The Supercharge storm will make its way to Southern California by 4:45 a.m. Monday first in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with the main front making its way by 1 p.m., bringing heavy rain to Los Angeles, Lancaster, and the Desert communities.
By afternoon, the rain will make its way to the Inland Empire and areas like Barstow all the way down to Orange County.
"The front will continue to move southward and into San Diego County as we head later into the day," reported Alex Biston, a weathercaster for CBS Los Angeles. "We will dry out as we head into the evening hours and we will be dry as we head into the rest of the week."
The storm is expected to bring an inch of rain to areas like Oxnard and Camarillo and half an inch to Van Nuys, downtown LA, and Ontario. Over a quarter inch is expected in Santa Ana.
Elsewhere, in Northern California, residents were bracing for the storm, known there as a "bomb cyclone." The storm is expected to drive a river of moisture towards the area with massive rainfall and strong winds. While the rain won't end the drought, it is expected to end the risk of major wildfires for the season, experts say.
The storm will also bring heavy snowfall to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.