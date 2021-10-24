ORANGE (CBSLA) — Fire stations in and around Orange County have sand and sandbags available for residents ahead of a powerful storm that is expected to make its way to Southern California overnight Monday.
Cypress
Fire Station 17
4991 Cerritos Avenue
Garden Grove
Fire Station 82
11805 Gilbert Street
Garden Grove
Fire Station 83
12132 Trask Avenue
Garden Grove
Fire Station 84
12191 Valley View Street
Irvine
Fire Station 36
301 E. Yale Loop
Laguna Niguel
Fire Station 49
31461 Street of the Golden Lantern
Laguna Woods/Laguna Hills
Fire Station 22
24001 Paseo de Valencia
Modjeska Canyon
Fire Station 16
28891 Modjeska Canyon Rd
Rancho Mission Viejo
Fire Station 56
56 Sendero Way
Santa Ana
Fire Station 79
1320 East Warner Ave
Seal Beach
Fire Station 48
3131 North Gate Rd
Silverado
Fire Station 14
29402 Silverado Canyon Road
Silverado
Fire Station 15
27172 Silverado Canyon Road
Trabuco
Fire Station 18
30942 Trabuco Canyon Road
Tustin
Fire Station 21
1241 Irvine Blvd.
Villa Park
Fire Station 23
5020 Santiago Canyon Rd
Yorba Linda
Fire Station 53
25415 East La Palma
Residents are urged to bring their own shovels and crews may or may not be available to assist.