STORMWATCH:‘Supercharge’ Storm Expected To Bring Heavy Rain To Southland
By CBSLA Staff
ORANGE (CBSLA) — Fire stations in and around Orange County have sand and sandbags available for residents ahead of a powerful storm that is expected to make its way to Southern California overnight Monday.

Cypress
Fire Station 17
4991 Cerritos Avenue

Garden Grove
Fire Station 82
11805 Gilbert Street

Garden Grove
Fire Station 83
12132 Trask Avenue

Garden Grove
Fire Station 84
12191 Valley View Street

Irvine
Fire Station 36
301 E. Yale Loop

Laguna Niguel
Fire Station 49
31461 Street of the Golden Lantern

Laguna Woods/Laguna Hills
Fire Station 22
24001 Paseo de Valencia

Modjeska Canyon
Fire Station 16
28891 Modjeska Canyon Rd

Rancho Mission Viejo
Fire Station 56
56 Sendero Way

Santa Ana
Fire Station 79
1320 East Warner Ave

Seal Beach
Fire Station 48
3131 North Gate Rd

Silverado
Fire Station 14
29402 Silverado Canyon Road

Silverado
Fire Station 15
27172 Silverado Canyon Road

Trabuco
Fire Station 18
30942 Trabuco Canyon Road

Tustin
Fire Station 21
1241 Irvine Blvd.

Villa Park
Fire Station 23
5020 Santiago Canyon Rd

Yorba Linda
Fire Station 53
25415 East La Palma

Residents are urged to bring their own shovels and crews may or may not be available to assist.