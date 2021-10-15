LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A portion of the Westlake neighborhood’s MacArthur Park, which has been home to a large homeless encampment, will close for several weeks beginning Friday for maintenance and cleaning.
L.A. City Councilman Gil Cedillo said Wednesday that the south side of the park bordered by Alvarado and Park View streets, and Wilshire Boulevard and 7th Streets, will be closed so that L.A. Department of Recreation and Parks can conduct cleaning.
A sign at the park said the closure would be begin at 7 a.m. The closure is expected to last 10 weeks. The northern section of the park will remain open.
According to Cedillo’s office, since January, 197 people and families living in MacArthur Park have already been moved “indoors to a safer environment” with the help of the L.A. Homeless Services Authority and nonprofit group People Assisting The Homeless.
It was unclear approximately how many homeless people were still residing in the park as of Friday.
Back in March, more than 180 people were arrested when demonstrators clashed with police over the course of several days while protesting the closure of Echo Park to remove a large-scale homeless encampment there as well.
The homeless crisis has continued to grow in L.A., with officials struggling to address the issue. Several tiny home villages have been constructed across the city in an effort to provide the homeless with temporary housing and a pathway to more permanent solutions.