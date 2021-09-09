LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Thursday will tour a recently completed tiny home village that will open later this month in North Hollywood, part of the ongoing effort to address the region’s homeless crisis.
The Whitsett West community, located at 12550 Saticoy St., will open Sept. 21. It will consist of 77 homes and 150 total beds.
The site was built by the city of L.A. but will be operated by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.
This will be the third such tiny home village in North Hollywood, all operated by Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission.
In April, the $8.6 million Alexandria Park tiny home village opened in the 6000 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. It can house up to 200 people. In February, a tiny home village opened on Chandler Boulevard with 75 beds.
Several more have opened across L.A. In July, the Tarzana Cabin Community opened on West Topham Street. It has 76 tiny homes that can house up to 150 people.
The Arroyo Seco Tiny Home Village in Highland Park broke ground in late July. When complete, it will be the largest tiny home village in California, with 224 beds.