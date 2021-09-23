LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A federal appeals court Thursday vacated a Los Angeles judge’s order that would have required the city and county of L.A. to provide housing to all homeless people living on Skid Row by next month.

Some city leaders said the ruling order was not realistic and welcome the ruling.

“We won an important victory today, but the fact is LA is still in the grips of a homelessness crisis,” LA City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

In April, in response to an ongoing lawsuit over the homeless crisis, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter issued a mandatory injunction ordering the city and county to offer housing to all homeless people in downtown L.A.’s Skid Row within six months.

A panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case in July, and on Thursday, issued its ruling in which it determined that the lower court had “abused its discretion” because it didn’t have authority to issue an injunction based on claims not pled in the complaint brought last year by a coalition of downtown business owners and residents of the Skid Row area against the county and city of L.A.

Carter’s ruling had required that all homeless inhabitants of Skid Row must be offered some form of shelter by Oct. 18, beginning with single women and unaccompanied children.

Both the city and county immediately appealed the ruling to the U.S. 9th Circuit of Appeals.

The L.A. Alliance, a group of downtown business owners and homeless residents, brought the lawsuit against the city and county in March 2020 alleging there has been a lack of action from local officials to protect the homeless from COVID-19.

“The fact that that’s not going to happen is certainly disappointing and it’s a speed bump, and maybe it slows things down, but it in no way is a roadblock,” said Elizabeth Mitchell, who’s with L.A. Alliance.

While sine local officials disagree on the solution, many acknowledge that the growing number of unhoused people on city streets is an urgent problem.

“It shouldn’t be the lawsuit that moves us,” Feuer said. “It should be the crisis on our streets that does, and it’s about time.”

Mitchell said that the L.A. Alliance will keep pushing the city to provide immediate shelter, mental health and drug treatment and safer public spaces. She insisted there is still a way forward for advocates.

“The order left the pathway wide open for us to keep moving with this and keep fighting and keep holding the city and county accountable. So, in that regard, we’re thrilled,” Mitchell said.

Members of the L.A. Alliance also said they’re confident they will be able to make changes to their complaint and return to court in a few weeks to make their case.