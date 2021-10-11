CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, LA Weather, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, SoCal Edison

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison has warned thousands of customers in Santa Clarita and Simi Valley they could have their power shut off Monday due to high winds.

High winds are forecast for Monday into Monday night, with gusts in the mountains and Antelope Valley of 50 to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

READ MORE: City And State Beaches In Huntington Beach Reopen Monday

Since Friday, SoCal Edison has been notifying its customers that their power could be shut off as a safety precaution against a wildfire. SoCal Edison’s Northern California customers and nearly 50,000 PG&E customers have also been warned of possible public safety power shutoffs.

READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide

The gusty winds coincide with bone-dry conditions, with relative humidity nearing the single digits, the NWS said, increasing the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire.

Utility companies in California began intentionally shutting off power to communities in wildfire prone areas two years ago, after PG&E equipment sparked the Camp Fire, which nearly wiped out the town of Paradise in Northern California.

MORE NEWS: Two Killed In Fiery North Hollywood Wreck

Strong wind gusts of 35 to 50 knots are also expected over the ocean, which could create dangerous sea conditions.