SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Southern California Edison has warned thousands of customers in Santa Clarita and Simi Valley they could have their power shut off Monday due to high winds.
High winds are forecast for Monday into Monday night, with gusts in the mountains and Antelope Valley of 50 to 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
READ MORE: City And State Beaches In Huntington Beach Reopen Monday
High winds expected Monday, esp during the afternoon & evening hours. Reaching damaging levels (50-70mph in the mtns and AV) and Gales for coastal waters. Use caution while driving, plan ahead and report any smoke/fires to the authorities. #socal #cawind #coastalwaters #firewx pic.twitter.com/l3LXHNPCvt
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 10, 2021
Since Friday, SoCal Edison has been notifying its customers that their power could be shut off as a safety precaution against a wildfire. SoCal Edison’s Northern California customers and nearly 50,000 PG&E customers have also been warned of possible public safety power shutoffs.READ MORE: Southwest Airlines Experiences Slew Of Cancellations, Delays Nationwide
The gusty winds coincide with bone-dry conditions, with relative humidity nearing the single digits, the NWS said, increasing the risk of trees falling on power lines and sparking a wildfire.
Elevated fire weather today with the dry air (RH nearing single digits) in the southern mtns and Antelope Valley today. We will start seeing brief critical fire wx Monday with the continued dryness and gusty winds building in. #socal #fireweather #cawx #relativehumidity pic.twitter.com/8lbVojq39x
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 10, 2021
Utility companies in California began intentionally shutting off power to communities in wildfire prone areas two years ago, after PG&E equipment sparked the Camp Fire, which nearly wiped out the town of Paradise in Northern California.MORE NEWS: Two Killed In Fiery North Hollywood Wreck
Strong wind gusts of 35 to 50 knots are also expected over the ocean, which could create dangerous sea conditions.