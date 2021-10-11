BREAKING:Homes Burn After Plane Crashes In California Neighborhood
CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:5 Freeway, Antelope Valley, Gorman, High Desert, KCAL 9, lancaster, Route 138, Route 14

LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Several roads in the Antelope Valley have been shut down Monday due to dust storms that have dropped visibility to nearly zero in the area.

Route 14 was shut down about 10 a.m. from Avenue A to Avenue I, while Route 138 was closed from 130th St. to 175th street, both in Lancaster. According to Caltrans, the duration of the closures is not known, and delays should be expected.

READ MORE: Homes Burn After Plane Crashes In California Neighborhood

The 5 Freeway near Gorman remains open, but drivers were warned to slow down due to the strong winds and avoid eastbound Route 138.

READ MORE: Woman Dies After Being Shot In The Neck At Hollywood Metro Station; Suspect At Large

The National Weather Service confirmed blowing dust across most of the Antelope Valley dropping visibility to below one mile. Forecasters urged drivers to slow down and use headlights due to the dangerous driving conditions.

A wind advisory is in effect through the Antelope Valley and Newhall areas, and drivers in high-profile vehicles were urged to be cautious.

MORE NEWS: Bear Spotted Wandering Through Pasadena Neighborhood

Strong winds were also forecast in Santa Clarita and Simi Valley, where residents could have their power shutoff as a precaution by SoCal Edison.