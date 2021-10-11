LANCASTER (CBSLA) — Several roads in the Antelope Valley have been shut down Monday due to dust storms that have dropped visibility to nearly zero in the area.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Northbound lanes of Route 14 from Ave I to Ave A and Southbound lanes from Ave E to Ave H in #Lancaster CLOSED due to dust storms. Duration unknown. Expect delays. Seek alternate routes. #BeWorkZoneAlert pic.twitter.com/qN9zOEEbsK
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2021
Route 14 was shut down about 10 a.m. from Avenue A to Avenue I, while Route 138 was closed from 130th St. to 175th street, both in Lancaster. According to Caltrans, the duration of the closures is not known, and delays should be expected.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Route 138 is CLOSED BOTH DIRECTIONS from 130th St to 175th St in #Lancaster due to dust storms. Duration unknown. Expect delays. Slow Down. Seek alternate routes. @CountyofLA @CountyofKern @CaltransHQ @CaltransDist6 @CHP_LA_TRAFFIC https://t.co/bHM0ef043a
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2021
The 5 Freeway near Gorman remains open, but drivers were warned to slow down due to the strong winds and avoid eastbound Route 138.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: @CaltransDist7 advises motorists to SLOW DOWN on I-5 near #Gorman due to STRONG WINDS and avoid eastbound Route 138. Turn on headlights in poor visibility. Duration unknown. pic.twitter.com/ROnMXqGXtw
— Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) October 11, 2021
The National Weather Service confirmed blowing dust across most of the Antelope Valley dropping visibility to below one mile. Forecasters urged drivers to slow down and use headlights due to the dangerous driving conditions.
Blowing dust was occurring across much of the Antelope Valley this morning. This was the view from a webcam near Victorville at 945am. Visibility can quickly drop below one-mile creating dangerous driving conditions. Slow down and use headlights. #CAwx #LAweather pic.twitter.com/EzfHIIiQUA
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 11, 2021
A wind advisory is in effect through the Antelope Valley and Newhall areas, and drivers in high-profile vehicles were urged to be cautious.MORE NEWS: Bear Spotted Wandering Through Pasadena Neighborhood
Strong winds were also forecast in Santa Clarita and Simi Valley, where residents could have their power shutoff as a precaution by SoCal Edison.