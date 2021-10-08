LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Temperatures are expected to warm up over the weekend before cooler temperatures and wind blow into the area for the beginning of next week.
Windy conditions could begin in some areas Friday night and Saturday night, but the National Weather Service conditions will remain dry with Sunday expected to be the warmest day of the next week.
By Monday, a cold system is expected to “bring cooler temperatures and windy conditions early next week.”

Heads up for Monday, its going to be windy nearly everywhere, especially afternoon and evening. Power outages, dangerous boating and driving conditions, downed tree branches, delays at #LAX, dangerous rip currents are all possible. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ChEmZl9lZB
— NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 7, 2021
“Heads up for Monday, it’s going to be windy nearly everywhere, especially afternoon and evening,” the NWS tweeted. “Power outages, dangerous boating and driving conditions downed tree branches, delays at LAX, dangerous rip currents are all possible.
Weak to moderate Santa Ana winds could develop by Tuesday, forecasters said.
