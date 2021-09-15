LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The famous Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach held a media day Tuesday ahead of its much-anticipated return following a two-and-a-half-year layoff.
The popular three-day event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was then postponed from April to September in the hopes that it could have full-capacity crowds.READ MORE: Police Searching For Red Light-Running SUV That Mowed Down Pedestrian In Fountain Valley Crosswalk
It will now take place Sept. 24-26. All attendees will have to show either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter. They will also have to wear masks both indoors and outdoors when not eating or drinking.
For Tuesday’s media day, the race and pace cars rolled out onto the street course featuring the likes of driving champions Colton Herta, Mario Farnbacher and Amir Bentatou.READ MORE: Recall Effort Fails, California Gov. Gavin Newsom Remains In Office
The 1.97-mile street race circuit runs through downtown Long Beach. The event is expected to draw 185,000 fans. It includes five races, headlined by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES race on Sept. 26. It also features a Lifestyle Expo and Family Fun Zone.
The first ever Long Beach Grand Prix was held in 1975. Acura has been sponsoring the event since 2019.MORE NEWS: SpaceX Set To Launch First All-Civilian Crew Into Space Wednesday
Tickets range in price from anywhere from $27 to $155. For tickets, click here.