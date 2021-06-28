LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Tickets went on sale Monday for the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach which will be held on Sept. 24-26 with fans at full capacity.
General admission tickets for Friday were available for $34 and three-day tickets were being sold for $155.
Information is available at gplb.com. Tickets can also be purchased at 888-827-7333.
The race was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers pushed the event date from April to September in hopes restrictions would be lifted.
Organizers said at the time they hoped that by postponing the event, it could be held with full fan participation.
“The Grand Prix Association is looking forward with great anticipation to being able to conduct the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on our revised dates of Sept. 24-26,” Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President Jim Michaelian told the Long Beach Press-Telegram Monday. “If the current trends continue, we anticipate affording our loyal fans the opportunity to experience all of the excitement as they have in the past.
The date change will mark the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been held in September since the event's inaugural Formula 5000 race on Sept. 28, 1975.
