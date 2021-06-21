LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach will be held on Sept. 24-26 with fans at full capacity.

The race was canceled altogether last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers pushed the event date from April to September in hopes restrictions would be lifted.

Organizers said at the time they hoped that by postponing the event, it could be held with full fan participation.

“The Grand Prix Association is looking forward with great anticipation to being able to conduct the 2021 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on our revised dates of Sept. 24-26,” Grand Prix Association of Long Beach President Jim Michaelian told the Long Beach Press-Telegram Monday. “If the current trends continue, we anticipate affording our loyal fans the opportunity to experience all of the excitement as they have in the past.

“The fact that this will now be the season-ending race for the NTT INDYCAR Series should bring an added element of drama to the weekend,” he said. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the streets of Long Beach in September.”

The date change will mark the first time the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach has been held in September since the event’s inaugural Formula 5000 race on Sept. 28, 1975.

Tickets will go on sale June 28.

