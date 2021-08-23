LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayim Bialik will act as the temporary host of “Jeopardy!” after Mike Richards stepped away from the role following a series of controversies about his past, Variety reported Monday.
On Aug. 11, Sony Pictures Television announced that Richards would begin the 38th season of the show as the full-time host, while "The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik would host the show's prime time and spinoff series.
Less than two weeks after being named host, Richards, 46, said he will no longer host the show, but indicated he will remain on as executive producer.
Less than two weeks after being named host, Richards, 46, said he will no longer host the show, but indicated he will remain on as executive producer.

The comments that sank Richards came on podcasts in 2013 and 2104. According to The Ringer, Richards made disparaging remarks about women, little people, the mentally disabled and Jews during episodes of the "The Randumb Show."
“I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing,” Richards added. “I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”
Longtime host Alex Trebek passed away last November after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.
Since his passing, the show has tested several guest hosts, including the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Buzzy Cohen and David Faber.
