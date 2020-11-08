LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has died at the age of 80, the show announced Sunday.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the show said on its official Facebook account.

Back in March of 2019, Trebek announced that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He shared:

“Just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” Trebek had said. “Now normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this and I’m going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Despite his diagnosis, Trebek had vowed to continue to work. Months after that revelation, Trebek shared that he was responding well to chemotherapy.

Trebek continued to host the show until November 2019, when he taped his final episode. During his final episode, Trebek got emotional when a contestant wrote a heartfelt message to host Alex Trebek. “What is we love you Alex” was the message the contestant wrote as his answer.

Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes. A native of Canada, Trebek had hosted the popular trivia game show since 1984. His other hosting credits include “Classic Concentration,” “Card Sharks,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “Double Dare.”

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.