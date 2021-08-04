CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly in “advanced negotiations” to host the show permanently.

In this screenshot released on June 25, Mike Richards accepts the award for Outstanding Game Show for Jeopardy! during the 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards broadcast on June 25, 2021.

According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television was impressed with Richards’ “easy on-air manner” after joining the show last year.

The show has been seeking a permanent host since Alex Trebek’s passing in of November 2020.

Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.

A native of Canada, Trebek had hosted the popular trivia game show since 1984.

His other hosting credits include “Classic Concentration,” “Card Sharks,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “Double Dare.”