LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is reportedly in “advanced negotiations” to host the show permanently.
According to Variety, Sony Pictures Television was impressed with Richards' "easy on-air manner" after joining the show last year.
The show has been seeking a permanent host since Alex Trebek's passing in of November 2020.
Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.
A native of Canada, Trebek had hosted the popular trivia game show since 1984.
His other hosting credits include “Classic Concentration,” “Card Sharks,” “The Wizard of Odds” and “Double Dare.”