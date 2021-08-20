LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CNN) — Less than two weeks after being named as the new host of “Jeopardy!,” Mike Richards has stepped away from the role following a series of controversies about his past.

In an internal memo Friday morning, the 46-year-old Richards said he will no longer host the show, but will remain on as executive producer.

His announcement came two days after The Ringer website exposed a litany of offensive comments from his past.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards wrote to his staff.

On Aug. 11, Sony Pictures Television announced that Richards would begin the 38th season of the show as the full-time host, while “The Big Bang Theory” star Mayim Bialik would host the show’s prime time and spinoff series.

The beloved game show began production on its new season on Thursday, which means some episodes with Richards as host have already been taped. But Friday’s tapings have been cancelled, Richards said.

Richards was a longtime executive producer of “The Price is Right” before coming on as executive producer of Jeopardy! in 2019.

He wrote in the memo that Sony “will now resume the search for a permanent syndicated host. In the meantime, we will be bringing back guest hosts to continue production for the new season, details of which will be announced next week.”

It’s unclear exactly what role Bialik will play during the upcoming months.

The memo indicated that Richards will remain the executive producer of the show. He said to the staff, “I want to apologize to each of you for the unwanted negative attention that has come to Jeopardy! over the last few weeks and for the confusion and delays this is now causing. I know I have a lot of work to do to regain your trust and confidence.”

Longtime host Alex Trebek passed away last November after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had been the face of “Jeopardy!” for 35 years and more than 18,000 episodes.

Since his passing, the show has tested several guest hosts, including the likes of Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie, Sanjay Gupta, LeVar Burton, George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, Joe Buck, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Buzzy Cohen and David Faber.

