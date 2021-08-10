LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The Long Beach Unified School District Tuesday joined a growing list of educational institutions, municipal agencies and cities to either require COVID-19 vaccinations or regular testing for their employees.
The district announced that its 12,000 teachers and staff will have to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or undergo weekly testing.
The requirement does not include students. The fall semester kicks off Aug. 31.
"While we can be encouraged that the Long Beach vaccination rate is close to 75%, and continues to tick upward, COVID is still a concern," LBUSD Superintendent Jill Baker wrote in a letter to parents. "We must all be vigilant in our commitment to handwashing, mask wearing and getting vaccinated — all things that we have control over.
The Los Angeles Unified School District is requiring all students and district employees to undergo weekly COVID testing, regardless of vaccination status, if they are taking part in in-person classes.
Last week, L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis signed an executive order requiring all Los Angeles County employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. L.A. County Superior Court also announced that all employees must be fully vaccinated or risk being fired.
The state of California is requiring all state workers to be vaccinated or regularly tested. The state is also mandating vaccinations for all health care workers.