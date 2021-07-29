LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it would require all students and employees returning for in-person instruction to participate in weekly COVID testing regardless of vaccination status.
"As part of our efforts to maintain the safest possible environment for students and employees, we are closely monitoring evolving health conditions and adapting our response in preparation for our full return to in-person learning on August 16," Interim Superintendent Megan K. Reilly said in an email.
"All students and employees, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, returning for in-person instruction must participate in baseline and ongoing weekly COVID testing. This is in accordance with the most recent guidance from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. Baseline testing begins on Monday, August 2."
Reilly also said that the district would continue to require masking for all students, staff, and visitors, maximize physical distancing, continue sanitizing efforts and collaborated with health partners and agencies to support free COVID vaccination.
"Ultimately, the greatest protection against COVID and the Delta variant is vaccination," Reilly said. "We encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated.
For the latest information on school-based vaccination sites, visit https://achieve.lausd.net/covidvaccineappt.