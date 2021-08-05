LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s Superior Court announced Thursday that all employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 once a vaccine receives final government approval.

The largest trial court in the nation will require its 4,600 employees to get vaccinated as a condition of employment no later than 45 days after the Food & Drug Administration gives final approval to at least one COVID-19 vaccine, Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor and Executive Officer/Clerk of Court Sherri R. Carter announced.

“The Court has a duty to protect the people we serve,” Presiding Judge Taylor said. “By ensuring a safe workplace, through mandatory vaccination, the Court is protecting both its employees who provide essential public services and those who are required to come into a courthouse. Throughout the pandemic, the Court has strictly followed public health and CDC guidelines to protect our workforce, justice partners and the public from COVID-19.”

Employees will be required to submit their vaccine verification through a portal and the information will be kept confidential.

Those with medical conditions or religious beliefs will be exempt from the requirement.

“Vaccination is the chief tool we have as a society to keep everyone safe and end this pandemic,” Presiding Judge Taylor said.

“Earlier this year, the Court worked with county health department officials to prioritize vaccinations for court staff, judicial officers and justice partners working in our court facilities. The Court is now proud to join healthcare companies, higher education, businesses, and government to do its part to promote public health and safety.”

The Court has continuously required face masks since June 2020. While social distancing is no longer required because of the change in guidance from state, county and federal public health agencies, attorneys have been urged to appear remotely for hearings.

Meanwhile, the public has been urged to make appointments for Self-Help and Clerk’s Office services.

Earlier this week, L.A. County announced it will require all county employees to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

On Thursday the county reported an additional 3,672 new COVID-19 cases bringing the cumulative total to 1,315,313.