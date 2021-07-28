CORONA (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting inside a Corona movie theater which left one woman dead and a man critically wounded.

Twenty-year-old Joseph Jimenez was taken into custody late Tuesday night on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and robbery in the shooting that killed 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and wounded 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, Corona police reported Wednesday morning.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Corona police detectives raided Jimenez’s residence in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, where they found a gun and evidence linked to the movie theater shooting, the department said. The gun matched the caliber of the weapon used in the shooting.

They later found and arrested Jimenez himself. At this time, police do not have a motive in the attack.

“Based on statements obtained, there is no known motive and it appears to be an unprovoked attack,” the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Police said employees found the two victims while cleaning the theater following the 9:30 p.m. Monday showing of “The Forever Purge,” at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater. There were only six people in the screening when the shooting occurred.

“During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot,” Kailyn Dillon, an employee who was not working at the time, told CBSLA Tuesday. “I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.”

Barajas is a popular TikTok personality with more than 1 million followers, and Goodrich was home on summer break from Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

Jimenez is being held at the Riverside Presley Detention Center on $2 million bail.