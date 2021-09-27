RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Joseph Jimenez, the suspect charged in the murders of Rylee Goodrich and Anthony Barajas at a Corona movie theater, entered a plea Monday of not guilty by reason of insanity.

Jimenez, 20, appeared in court Monday to enter his plea. The judge in the case will review Jimenez’s medical and psychiatric records and determined what will be released, and appoint a doctor. He is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Oct. 22.

Goodrich, 18, and Barajas, 19, a burgeoning TikTok star, were at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater on July 26 to see a showing of “The Forever Purge” when they were shot. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and Jimenez died almost a week after the shooting.

Police say Goodrich and Barajas did not know Jimenez and that there was no indication they had had contact before the shooting. According to reports, the friends Jimenez went to see the movie with suspected he brought a gun with him, and snuck out of the screening early. When Jimenez was arrested, a neighbor said he “seemed a little off.”

