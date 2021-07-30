RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Murder and attempted murder charges were filed Friday against Joseph Jimenez, who was arrested in a movie theater shooting that killed one teenager and gravely injured a second.
Jimenez, 20, was charged with murder and attempted murder, with sentencing enhancements for using a firearm causing death, great bodily injury, and lying in wait, according to the Riverside County district Attorney's Office. He is being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday afternoon in Riverside.
Police say Jimenez was the gunman who shot 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas, both of Corona, during a Monday night showing of "The Forever Purge" at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings movie theater. Goodrich was pronounced dead at the scene, and Barajas remains on life support at a hospital.
After identifying Jimenez as the suspect, authorities took him into custody while serving a search warrant in the 19000 block of Envoy Avenue in El Cerrito, outside Corona city limits. During the search, prosecutors say a handgun of the same caliber as the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was found by detectives.
A motive for the shooting is still not known, and prosecutors say there is no known connection between the victims and Jimenez. The attack appears to have been random and unprovoked, District Attorney’s officials said.