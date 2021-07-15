RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) – Over a dozen people were detained after a Panga boat washed ashore off the coast off Rancho Palos Verdes Thursday morning.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that vessel was discovered before 9 a.m. at Smuggler’s Cove, off the 5300 block of Palos Verdes Drive South.
17 people were brought off the boat, one of whom sustained minor injuries.
In May, three people died and 29 were rescued when an overcrowded smuggling boat overturned off the coast of San Diego.
Back in April, an unoccupied Panga boat was found near Rancho Palos Verdes and 10 people were detained nearby.