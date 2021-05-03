SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) – Authorities Monday suspended their search following the wreck of an overcrowded smuggling boat Sunday morning off San Diego’s coastline which left at least three dead and several more injured.

The wreck was reported at 10 a.m. Sunday off Point Loma in San Diego. A 40-foot trawler-style boat capsized on the rocks.

At least 32 people have been accounted for so far, the Coast Guard reported Monday. Of those three died.

Of the 29 who survived, five were taken to local hospitals. One remains in critical condition.

The boat was believed to be smuggling migrants to the U.S. The captain of the boat is now in Border Patrol custody.

“Every indication, from our perspective, is that this was a smuggling vessel used to smuggle migrants into the United States illegally,” Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Jeffery Stephenson said in a news conference Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the response got bigger as rescuers arrived on scene and witnessed the scope of the accident.

“Once we arrived on scene, the boat had been basically broken apart,” San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero said Sunday.

Multiple federal and local agencies were called in.

“The first report from the commercial assistance vessel was three, four people with PFDs (person floatation devices) waiting for help,” Romero said. “That turned into much more people as we started getting on scene and analyzing the scene. There were people in the water drowning, getting sucked out the rip current there. There was people on the shore, there were reports of CPR in progress down below with multiple people injured. We had two jet skis, three rescue boats coming.”

Seven people were picked up in the water, two of whom had drowned.

“Once we saw it was going to be a bigger situation, more people, the numbers kept on increasing, we called for more resources,” Romero said.

Since October of last year, the San Diego Sector of Border Patrol has documented 158 maritime smuggling attempts of humans or drugs.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Monday morning after canvassing the waters overnight. The agency is investigating the cause of the wreck.

The Mexican Consulate, meanwhile, released a statement Monday which read, in part: