RANCHO PALOS VERDES (CBSLA) — An unoccupied Panga boat was found Friday near Rancho Palos Verdes and was towed in by U.S. Coast Guard personnel.
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, their personnel assisted in towing the vessel but the U.S. Customs and Border Protection would be handling the investigation.READ MORE: CDC Recommends Resuming Use Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine
The vessel was found at about 8 a.m. near Paseo del Mar and Palos Verdes Drive West. It was not immediately clear how many people were detained but at least one person was seen being taken into custody.READ MORE: Monica Krebs Faces Elder Abuse Charge For Allegedly Using Bank Accounts Of Elderly Woman With Dementia
Some containers were also found, but their contents were not reported.MORE NEWS: $10K Reward Offered To Find Killer Of Hiker Gerald 'Myles' Purdue; Body Was Left In Culvert On Mt. Baldy
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)