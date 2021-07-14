LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A hearing will take place Wednesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court in the ongoing conservatorship case of singer Britney Spears.

The agenda before Judge Brenda Penny will include the singer’s personal choice for an attorney, a request by her personal conservator for more security and some estate accounting matters. Spears herself is not expected to attend.

Spears supporters, part of the FreeBritney movement, are set to hold a rally outside the courthouse ahead of the 1:30 p.m. hearing.

Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. In explosive virtual testimony on June 23, the 39-year-old lashed out at everyone involved in her conservatorship, accusing them of abusive treatment, forcing her to perform against her will and requiring her to take medications she did not want and undergo intensive therapy sessions.

Spears’ court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham III, who has represented her for the 13-year duration of her conservatorship, filed paperwork last week announcing his intention to resign once a replacement is selected.

The ACLU joined with more than two dozen organizations to file an amicus brief Tuesday demanding that Spears be allowed to choose her own attorney in the case. Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears, also recently filed paperwork to the same effect.

In response to Spears’ testimony, a financial management company that had recently come on as a co-conservator for Spears’ estate asked the court to end its role.

Spears’ longtime manager Larry Rudolph also resigned last week. Rudolph said that he and Spears have not communicated for 2 ½ years.

Former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart plans to make a pitch Wednesday to Penny to allow Spears to hire him. Rosengart, 58, is a partner at the law firm Greenberg Traurig. After leaving the Justice Department, Rosengart worked as a civil litigator, and his clients have included Hollywood personalities Sean Penn, Steven Spielberg and Kenneth Lonergan.

“Here is a very large law firm and a very well-known attorney stepping in,” probate attorney Lisa MacCarley told CBSLA Tuesday. “He is going to aggressively advocate for the termination of this conservatorship, which is something which all of us, we were all wondering, why this didn’t happen any sooner.”

Meanwhile, Spears’ personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, claims in her own court papers that since Spears’ testimony, Montgomery has seen a “marked increase” in threats directed at her on social media and through text messages, phone calls and emails.

Jamie Spears, conservator of his daughter’s estate, filed court papers recently asking the court to investigate his daughter’s allegations of abusive treatment by those involved in the conservatorship “to determine what corrective actions, if any, need to be taken.”

Spears called for an end to the conservatorship when she testified, although her attorneys have not yet filed any petitions with the court to do so.

